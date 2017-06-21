PSB prices ‘semi-private’ AT1 debut at 8.75%

The final level was 25bp inside initial guidance of 9% area, which had been set on Tuesday morning following an announcement of the mandate the previous afternoon.
Bankers on the deal confirmed market speculation that the perpetual non-call 5.5 year transaction was “semi private” in nature....
Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.
Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com
Corporate access
To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.