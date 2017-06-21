Watermark
Arena Events closes up 4.5% after £60m AIM IPO

Shares in Arena Events Group, the UK supplier of temporary structures to festivals and sporting events such as Wimbledon and Glastonbury, closed 4.5% above their IPO price on Tuesday after the company made its debut on London’s Alternative Investment Market (AIM).

  • By Aidan Gregory
  • 05:30 PM

Cenkos Securities was bookrunner on the £60m IPO, which was priced at 55p a share on Tuesday, valuing the company at £65m.

The company placed a total of 109m shares, of which 107.8m were new. Another 1.3m shares were sold by select shareholders.

