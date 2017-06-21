Watermark
Metro Bank to raise £250m as it heads for first annual profit

This evening, Metro Bank, the UK challenger bank, has launched a 9.9% capital increase, after announcing its fourth consecutive quarterly profit.

  • By Aidan Gregory
  • 06:00 PM

Stifel Nicolaus, Jefferies, and RBC Capital Markets are leading the sale as bookrunners.

The block of 8m new shares is worth £277.9m, based on the £34.65 closing share price of Metro Bank on Tuesday, July 25, and was announced after the market close, simultaneously with the publication of interim ...

