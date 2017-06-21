LedgerX brings Bitcoin further into fold with CFTC approval

The exchange received swap execution facility approval on July 6, making New York-based LedgerX the first federally regulated derivatives exchange and clearing house that settles cryptocurrency contracts.The approval follows a string of enforcement actions by the CFTC starting in 2015, spurred by the regulator’s decision that Bitcoin ...
Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.
Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com
Corporate access
To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.