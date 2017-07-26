Insurer groups split on EIOPA harmonisation plan

EIOPA called for an EU-wide recovery and resolution framework for insurers, focused on preparation and planning, early intervention, resolution, and cross-border co-operation and coordination, in an opinion paper released on July 5.The organisation said a minimum degree of harmonisation would help protect policyholders and maintain financial stability ...
