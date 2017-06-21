Watermark
Go to Asia edition

CMBS loses ground to portfolio lenders as US CRE debt grows

In a mid-year outlook of the global structured finance markets, analysts from S&P Global Ratings pointed out the rise of private portfolio lenders in commercial real estate, at the expense of a struggling CMBS market.

  • By David Bell
  • 09:15 PM

While total outstanding commercial real estate debt has grown from $3.2tr in 2007 to $3.9tr as of the first quarter in 2017, total outstanding CMBS paper has fallen from $738bn to $628bn during the same period, according to S&P analysts.

As with residential mortgages, more lending is now ...

Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.

Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com

Or sign up for a trial to gain full access to the entire site for a limited period.

Free Trial
Log in

Corporate access

To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.

GlobalCapital European securitization league table

Rank Lead Manager/Arranger Total Volume $m No. of Deals Share % by Volume
View full table
1 Bank of America Merrill Lynch (BAML) 4,755 19 11.75
2 Citi 4,288 14 10.60
3 Rabobank 2,633 4 6.51
4 Goldman Sachs 2,615 4 6.46
5 Barclays 2,603 8 6.43

Bookrunners of Global Structured Finance

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 57,945.74 181 12.35%
2 Citi 57,243.86 174 12.20%
3 Wells Fargo Securities 48,214.86 152 10.28%
4 JPMorgan 33,301.70 114 7.10%
5 Credit Suisse 25,010.27 80 5.33%