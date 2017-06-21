CMBS market eyes more engineered retention solutions
The US CMBS market is exploring different ways of complying with risk retention beyond the structures used to date, with new methods of dealing with the rule being seen among non-banks and in the single borrower market.
GlobalAtlantic, the former reinsurance unit of Goldman Sachs, is providing full recourse financing for non-banks’ risk retention holdings, according to a source familiar. Risk retention financing, while common in CLOs, has not been seen to date in the US CMBS market, and some CMBS pros were doubtful about
...
Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.
Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com
Corporate access
To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.