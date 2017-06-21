Watermark
NYC readies tax lien ABS

The City Of New York is marketing a rare $68m tax lien transaction, as part of its annual run to the securitization market.

  • By Sasha Padbidri
  • 07:15 PM

Moody’s Investor Service and Kroll Bond Rating Agency have assigned preliminary ratings of Aaa/AAA to the single-tranche deal. JP Morgan is the sole lead.

The tax liens in the transaction are primarily unpaid real property taxes, assessments, sewer rents, sewer surcharges, water rents and other charges imposed ...

