NYC readies tax lien ABS

Moody’s Investor Service and Kroll Bond Rating Agency have assigned preliminary ratings of Aaa/AAA to the single-tranche deal. JP Morgan is the sole lead.The tax liens in the transaction are primarily unpaid real property taxes, assessments, sewer rents, sewer surcharges, water rents and other charges imposed ...
Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.
Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com
Corporate access
To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.