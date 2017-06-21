Rare CMBS, credit card collateral surface in European ABS market

Hypo Noe has picked the Swiss franc market to sell a CMBS deal backed by lease payments from the State of Lower Austria on its office building. The deal features a single Sfr475m ‘A’ class of notes, rated ‘Aa3’ by Moody’s.CMBS opportunities have been rare in ...
Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.
Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com
Corporate access
To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.