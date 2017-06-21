Metalloinvest exits Norilsk Nickel via $400m block

Deutsche Bank was bookrunner.
Launched after the market close, the block of 28m American Depositary Receipts was priced at $14.10, a 4.5% discount, making the deal worth $400m.
Following the completion of the trade, Metalloinvest no longer has any position in Norilsk Nickel.Shares in ...
Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.
Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com
Corporate access
To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.