Watermark
Go to Asia edition

Landis & Gyr sneaks over issue price after largest Swiss IPO since 2015

Shares in Landis & Gyr, the Swiss maker of energy meters, closed 0.5% higher on their debut Friday, after a dip in morning trading, after the company priced its IPO at Sfr78, above the middle of the Sfr70-Sfr82 initial range.

  • By Aidan Gregory
  • 04:30 PM

During bookbuild, the deal won substantial demand from a broad mix of domestic and international accounts, and was more than five times covered by the time the books closed on Thursday afternoon.

At the final offer price, the IPO is worth Sfr2.3bn, which was also Landis ...

Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.

Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com

Or sign up for a trial to gain full access to the entire site for a limited period.

Free Trial
Log in

Corporate access

To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.

Bond Comments

All International Bonds

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • 18 Jul 2017
1 Citi 244,235.70 910 8.87%
2 JPMorgan 223,767.95 1021 8.13%
3 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 211,276.97 750 7.68%
4 Barclays 166,062.82 634 6.03%
5 Goldman Sachs 162,877.27 537 5.92%

Bookrunners of All Syndicated Loans EMEA

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 HSBC 25,385.87 103 7.10%
2 Deutsche Bank 25,125.19 81 7.03%
3 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 22,023.57 59 6.16%
4 BNP Paribas 18,766.65 109 5.25%
5 Credit Agricole CIB 18,157.63 105 5.08%

Bookrunners of all EMEA ECM Issuance

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • 18 Jul 2017
1 JPMorgan 12,578.87 55 8.17%
2 Citi 11,338.07 71 7.36%
3 UBS 10,682.06 44 6.93%
4 Goldman Sachs 10,419.53 53 6.76%
5 Morgan Stanley 10,194.88 57 6.62%