Corporate bond week ahead: Draghi ensures suitcases remain unpacked

European Central Bank president Mario Draghi may have signed off for the summer by dampening debate around tapering of the ECB’s bond purchasing, but investors are still at their desks with money to spend.

  • By Nigel Owen
  • 01:45 PM

On Friday, Toronto-based REIT Dream Global, rated Baa3, which previously owned property throughout Germany, Austria and Belgium, priced the €375m December 2021 trade it had been roadshowing via Morgan Stanley earlier in the week.

The proceeds, alongside a planned equity raise of C$300m, will finance the property ...

All Corporate Bonds

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 JPMorgan 96,004.47 420 7.05%
2 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 83,574.87 384 6.14%
3 Citi 79,150.47 398 5.82%
4 Barclays 64,960.22 277 4.77%
5 Deutsche Bank 61,725.14 258 4.54%

Bookrunners of Euro Denominated Corporate IG Bonds

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
  • Last updated
  • 18 Jul 2017
1 BNP Paribas 18,886.68 80 9.00%
2 Barclays 16,575.05 61 7.90%
3 Deutsche Bank 15,098.70 57 7.20%
4 HSBC 12,906.84 56 6.15%
5 SG Corporate & Investment Banking 12,165.97 62 5.80%

Bookrunners of European HY Bonds

Rank Lead Manager Amount €m No of issues Share %
  • Last updated
  • 18 Jul 2017
1 JPMorgan 5,095.99 40 8.35%
2 Goldman Sachs 4,273.93 33 7.01%
3 Deutsche Bank 4,159.17 38 6.82%
4 Credit Suisse 3,915.70 42 6.42%
5 Barclays 3,740.83 31 6.13%

Bookrunners of Dollar Denominated HY Bonds

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
  • Last updated
  • 18 Jul 2017
1 JPMorgan 21,273.54 160 11.24%
2 Citi 17,526.81 129 9.26%
3 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 15,607.84 134 8.24%
4 Goldman Sachs 13,221.26 95 6.98%
5 Barclays 13,207.72 84 6.98%

Bookrunners of European Corporate IG Bonds

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
  • Last updated
  • 18 Jul 2017
1 BNP Paribas 17,949.66 81 6.87%
2 Deutsche Bank 17,622.26 57 6.74%
3 HSBC 16,803.90 77 6.43%
4 Barclays 16,166.69 72 6.19%
5 Citi 15,341.21 64 5.87%