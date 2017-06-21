RMB round-up: MRF sales near Rmb1tr, NB boosts A-shares capabilities, Sberbank joins SGE

In this round-up, net sales under the mutual recognition of funds (MRF) are approaching a combined volume of Rmb1tr, Neuberger Berman (NB) adds China equity capabilities, and Russian lender Sberbank joins the international board of the Shanghai Gold Exchange.

Want full access to GlobalCapital? If you are new to GlobalCapital or you already subscribe to some of our channels you can still easily extend your access. Take a trial to the entire site or subscribe online to see all our capital markets news, opinion and data sets. Don't miss out! Free trial

Read the magazine on your mobile device