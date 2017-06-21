Watermark
Willis preps rare aircraft engine lease ABS

Willis Lease Finance Corp. is returning to the ABS market with a transaction backed by aircraft engine operating leases, the first securitization from the company in five years.

  • By Sasha Padbidri
  • 09:45 PM

Bank of America Merrill Lynch, MUFG, Wells Fargo and BNP Paribas are bookrunners on the $335.7m transaction.

The $293.7m ‘A’ notes were assigned preliminary A/A ratings by Fitch Ratings and Kroll Bond Rating Agency, respectively. The $42m ‘B’ notes received BBB/BBB ratings.

Unlike aircraft ...

