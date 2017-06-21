Federal judge dismisses lawsuits against Renovate America

On July 18, Judge André Birotte of the US District Court for the Central District of California dismissed the claims “with prejudice”, meaning they cannot be refiled. He also remanded all remaining state claims back to state court, where they may or may not be reasserted.
“Because California’s PACE
...
Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.
Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com
Corporate access
To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.