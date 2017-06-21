Watermark
GC BondMarker: MuniFin's short dollars get the edge on KfW

The vote are in and the scores have been counted. The GC BondMarker voters have delivered their verdict on two benchmarks from the week commencing July 10: a €1bn 15 year from KfW and a three year dollar note from Municipality Finance.

  • By Lewis McLellan
  • 08:45 PM
KfW put up a valiant effort, drawing praise (and a score of 8.7) for its ambitious choice of maturity. The 15 year tenor is well known as a difficult sell. Too long for many bank treasuries and too short for insurance and pension funds, it often falls between two groups of investors. However, thanks to ECB president Mario Draghi's uncharacteristically hawkish speech at Sintra in Portugal a few weeks ago, investors were comfortable flocking to the long end for core names like KfW. See the bond comment for full coverage.

However, Municipality Finance's three year dollar transaction blew GC BondMarker voters away. Three year dollars is generally a safe choice, particularly in a market that has been somewhat undersupplied. But, in testament to the deal's superb execution, MuniFin received 9.3 for timing, investor quality and performance. See the bond comment for full coverage.

To vote on this week's deals — including trades from EFSF, Land NRW, Sweden and Alberta — click here.

European Sovereign Bonds

Rank Lead Manager Amount €m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • 18 Jul 2017
1 Citi 14,891.10 17 9.46%
2 Barclays 12,759.91 17 8.11%
3 HSBC 12,732.87 18 8.09%
4 BNP Paribas 12,133.14 16 7.71%
5 JPMorgan 10,382.02 14 6.60%

Dollar Denominated SSA (Excl US Agency)

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • 18 Jul 2017
1 Citi 33,810.56 82 12.15%
2 JPMorgan 30,730.06 80 11.05%
3 HSBC 21,125.88 53 7.59%
4 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 20,817.31 63 7.48%
5 Deutsche Bank 19,672.75 44 7.07%

Bookrunners of Euro Denominated SSA (Excl US Agency)

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • 18 Jul 2017
1 HSBC 26,261.47 79 7.41%
2 Barclays 25,367.48 60 7.15%
3 BNP Paribas 25,241.18 48 7.12%
4 UniCredit 25,109.75 69 7.08%
5 JPMorgan 25,047.63 70 7.06%

Bookrunners of Global SSA (Excl US Agency)

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • 18 Jul 2017
1 Citi 64,707.03 216 7.61%
2 JPMorgan 64,103.16 349 7.54%
3 HSBC 54,776.10 208 6.44%
4 Barclays 49,173.78 145 5.78%
5 Deutsche Bank 45,614.64 170 5.37%