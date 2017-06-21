Watermark
EEX fires up new power derivative products

The European Energy Exchange (EEX) will launch new German, Austrian and Eastern European power derivatives and will offer inter product spreads for Central and East European power futures.

On Wednesday, EEX started trading inter-product spread futures for the Central and East European markets. The exchange has also reloaded its pipeline of products, this week announcing a September launch of new products for the East European, German and Austrian markets.

