Watermark
Go to Asia edition

Topaz shines through in murky sector

Dominance in one of its operational markets enabled Topaz Marine to raise $375m of five year money on Wednesday despite coming from what the leads acknowledge to be a ‘tough sector.’

  • By Virginia Furness
  • 01:15 PM
Topaz provides support vessels for oil exploration and has operations in the Middle East, as well as the Caspian Sea, where it has little competition. Though oil prices have climbed back to $50 a barrel after dropping below $45 in June, investor reception to oil credits has been ...

Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.

Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com

Or sign up for a trial to gain full access to the entire site for a limited period.

Free Trial
Log in

Corporate access

To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.

Bookrunners of International Emerging Market DCM

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • 18 Jul 2017
1 Citi 42,407.89 189 10.32%
2 HSBC 38,494.81 214 9.37%
3 JPMorgan 35,781.02 156 8.71%
4 Deutsche Bank 20,507.70 77 4.99%
5 Standard Chartered Bank 19,506.54 127 4.75%

Bookrunners of LatAm Emerging Market DCM

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • 18 Jul 2017
1 Citi 14,063.16 33 16.64%
2 HSBC 10,846.35 25 12.83%
3 JPMorgan 9,933.95 33 11.75%
4 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 7,392.21 26 8.75%
5 Santander 5,883.67 23 6.96%

Bookrunners of CEEMEA International Bonds

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • 18 Jul 2017
1 JPMorgan 16,133.76 64 12.48%
2 Citi 15,638.40 57 12.09%
3 HSBC 10,280.54 49 7.95%
4 Deutsche Bank 7,770.04 19 6.01%
5 BNP Paribas 7,584.94 21 5.87%

EMEA M&A Revenue

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • 02 May 2016
1 JPMorgan 195.08 50 10.55%
2 Goldman Sachs 162.26 37 8.77%
3 Morgan Stanley 141.22 46 7.64%
4 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 114.20 33 6.18%
5 Citi 95.36 35 5.16%

Bookrunners of Central and Eastern Europe: Loans

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • 18 Jul 2017
1 ING 2,154.97 17 9.70%
2 UniCredit 1,729.43 12 7.79%
3 SG Corporate & Investment Banking 1,618.73 14 7.29%
4 Commerzbank Group 1,172.97 10 5.28%
5 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 1,155.31 8 5.20%

Bookrunners of India DCM

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • 19 Jul 2017
1 AXIS Bank 7,937.37 101 21.68%
2 Trust Investment Advisors 3,739.50 97 10.21%
3 ICICI Bank 2,762.47 77 7.54%
4 Standard Chartered Bank 2,702.28 30 7.38%
5 HDFC Bank 2,035.28 56 5.56%