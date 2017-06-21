Watermark
Diversey accelerates deal despite 'very high' leverage

US cleaning products maker Diversey has accelerated commitments on its €1.6bn-equivalent of loans, backing Bain Capital’s $3.2bn carve-out of the business from Sealed Air, despite one investor in London expressing concern over the deal's leverage.

  • By Max Bower
  • 12:30 PM

The seven year cov-lite loans comprise a $900m tranche and a €820m tranche, alongside a £250m revolving credit facility.

The dollar tranche is offered at 325bp to 350bp over Libor, the euro tranche at 350bp to 375bp over Euribor, both with a 0% floor and issue price of ...

