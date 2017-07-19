Barclays makes PACE debut with ABS underwriting gig

The California-based PACE finance firm filed ABS-15G documents with the Securities and Exchange Committee (SEC) on Tuesday for the upcoming deal, HERO Funding 2017-2.
Barclays, together with Bank of America Merrill Lynch and Morgan Stanley are underwriters on the deal, according to the documents....
Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.
Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com
Corporate access
To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.