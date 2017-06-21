Dutch consumer ABS marketing

Aurorus 2017 is being sold by Qander Consumer Finance and is being arranged by ABN Amro and Bank of America Merrill Lynch.The deal is backed by a pool of 83,709 Dutch consumer loans with outstanding balance of €321.8m. The receivables comprise revolving loans, Visa credit card ...
Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.
Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com
Corporate access
To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.