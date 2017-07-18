Watermark
Legacy CMBS investors suffer heavy losses

Pre-crisis CMBS loans are in the spotlight this week, after a raft of property liquidations in three deals wiped out $410m of bonds, while Fitch reported that delinquencies jumped in June by the highest amount in six years.

  • By David Bell
  • 18 Jul 2017

Wells Fargo researchers highlighted three pre-crisis deals on Tuesday in which investors suffered heavy losses this month after special servicer CWCapital liquidated troubled loans.

One deal, WBCMT 2006-C26, saw 17 loans totalling $360.8m take $217.8m of losses, wiping out ten tranches of notes up to the ‘B’ class. ...

