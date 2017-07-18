Watermark
Capitalab completes first swaption and option compression

Capitalab, a BGC Partners division, has extended the compression service it operates to include a combined cycle for swaption and option positions.

  • By GlobalCapital
  • 18 Jul 2017

Capitlab announced the completion of its first combined swaption and option compression cycle on Monday. The dollar compression was Capitalab's largest to date, eliminating over $100bn of non-cleared swaps, swaptions and caps and floors notional.

“The inclusion of interest rates swaps as part of product scope represents ...

