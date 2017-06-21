UniCredit’s sub debt bounces after NPL sale agreement
UniCredit said on Monday that it had signed transfer agreements for the sale of its flagship non-performing loan (NPL) securitisation, supporting valuations on its subordinated debt instruments.
The Italian firm’s €1.25bn 6.625% additional tier one (AT1) bonds moved about half a cash point higher in the secondary market on Monday morning after the bank said it had signed
transfer agreements with Pimco and Fortress for the sale of its €16.2bn bad loan securitization, known
...
