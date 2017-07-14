Watermark
Go to Asia edition

EIB sets up 'Rosetta Stone' for green bond taxonomies

The European Investment Bank, with other market actors, are working on a system, not to define what counts as green for the green bond market, but to match investors' views on this topic with suitable deals. They believe this can help the market grow.

  • By Craig McGlashan, Jon Hay
  • 14 Jul 2017

On March 7, together with the World Wide Fund for Nature and i4CE, the Institute for Climate Economics, the EIB co-convened a roundtable of green bond external reviewers in London to establish a common ground. It then held a more focused discussion on taxonomies on June 15 in Paris. 

"Our ...

Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.

Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com

Or sign up for a trial to gain full access to the entire site for a limited period.

Free Trial
Log in

Corporate access

To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.

Global Green Bonds

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • 05 Jul 2017
1 Credit Agricole CIB 3,545.46 23 6.88%
2 HSBC 3,313.28 24 6.43%
3 Citi 3,237.66 17 6.29%
4 BNP Paribas 3,227.85 20 6.27%
5 SG Corporate & Investment Banking 2,746.63 8 5.33%