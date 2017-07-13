Watermark
Go to Asia edition

Lat Am to follow the sol as Peru plots local currency

Bond investors expect Peru to be able to successfully issue in nuevo soles next week as it wraps up investor meetings ahead of a planned Euroclearable local currency deal.

  • By Oliver West
  • 13 Jul 2017

Peru began meeting fixed income investors on Tuesday, and said it wanted to issue a benchmark-sized Peruvian sol-denominated bond of “intermediate to long maturity”.

BNP Paribas, Bank of America Merrill Lynch, HSBC and Scotiabank will wrap up meetings on Friday in Switzerland and Los Angeles, and some investors are ...

Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.

Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com

Or sign up for a trial to gain full access to the entire site for a limited period.

Free Trial
Log in

Corporate access

To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.

Bookrunners of International Emerging Market DCM

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • 10 Jul 2017
1 Citi 40,715.12 180 10.51%
2 HSBC 36,308.46 205 9.37%
3 JPMorgan 33,214.61 149 8.57%
4 Deutsche Bank 19,331.89 73 4.99%
5 Standard Chartered Bank 19,329.80 124 4.99%

Bookrunners of LatAm Emerging Market DCM

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • 04 Jul 2017
1 Citi 14,063.16 33 18.93%
2 HSBC 8,534.32 21 11.49%
3 JPMorgan 8,163.33 31 10.99%
4 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 6,126.26 24 8.25%
5 Morgan Stanley 5,842.54 20 7.86%

Bookrunners of CEEMEA International Bonds

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • 13 Jun 2017
1 JPMorgan 14,378.88 55 12.76%
2 Citi 13,699.88 48 12.16%
3 HSBC 9,441.88 45 8.38%
4 Deutsche Bank 7,434.85 17 6.60%
5 Standard Chartered Bank 6,792.43 31 6.03%

EMEA M&A Revenue

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • 02 May 2016
1 JPMorgan 195.08 50 10.55%
2 Goldman Sachs 162.26 37 8.77%
3 Morgan Stanley 141.22 46 7.64%
4 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 114.20 33 6.18%
5 Citi 95.36 35 5.16%

Bookrunners of Central and Eastern Europe: Loans

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • 11 Jul 2017
1 ING 2,154.97 17 9.70%
2 UniCredit 1,729.43 12 7.79%
3 SG Corporate & Investment Banking 1,618.73 14 7.29%
4 Commerzbank Group 1,172.97 10 5.28%
5 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 1,155.31 8 5.20%

Bookrunners of India DCM

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • 05 Jul 2017
1 AXIS Bank 7,937.37 101 23.13%
2 Trust Investment Advisors 3,736.66 96 10.89%
3 ICICI Bank 2,710.51 75 7.90%
4 Standard Chartered Bank 2,552.37 28 7.44%
5 HDFC Bank 2,025.58 55 5.90%