GlobalCapital Global Derivatives Awards 2017: the nominees

GlobalCapital is pleased to announce the nominees for its Global Derivatives Awards 2017. The shortlist has been built from market soundings and research. Winners will be unveiled at a gala dinner in London in September. Nominees are now invited to pitch for each award over the coming weeks. A GlobalCapital editorial panel will decide the winners. These awards honour the companies, platforms, services and products that have grown, innovated and strengthened the global derivatives market during the last 12 months. Each category will be decided by considering innovative products and services, commitments to new markets, improvements in efficiency, liquidity and market stability, as well as client guidance.