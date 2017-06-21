Watermark
RBS settles RMBS claim for $5.5bn

RBS has settled with the Federal Housing Finance Agency over its underwriting of US RMBS, paying $5.5bn for the agency to withdraw its litigation, though it will receive $754m back under an indemnity. Much of the charge was already provisioned, meaning the bank will only record an extra charge of $196m in its second quarter numbers.

  • By Owen Sanderson
  • 12:15 PM

The UK bank can now turn its attention to the civil and criminal investigations underway at the US Department of Justice, which are expected to be the largest settlements, as they have been at other institutions.

Deutsche Bank agreed to pay $3.1bn in cash and $4.1bn in consumer ...

