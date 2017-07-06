Sun Hung Kai Financial seeks HK$1bn three year

Standard Chartered is arranging the facility for the borrower, which is 70% owned by Everbright Securities.

SHKF is seeking participants at three levels. Mandated lead arrangers committing HK$350m or more earn an 84bp fee, lead arrangers committing HK$250m-HK$349m make 72bp and arrangers committing HK$150m-HK$249m earn 60bp.

The loan ...