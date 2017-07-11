UK breaks linker record, market comes back for more
The UK Debt Management Office broke yet another record on Tuesday, building its largest ever book in cash terms for an inflation linked syndication. The demand was such that the bond then tightened in secondary to move past the fair value level at the book open, said one of the leads.
Leads Citi
, Goldman Sachs
, JP Morgan
and Nomura
priced a £2.5bn tap of the 0.125% November 2056 index-linked Gilt after taking 99 orders totalling £14.9bn (with £3.195bn from the lead managers). In nominal terms that was the second largest index-linked syndication book for the
...
Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.
Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com
Corporate access
To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.