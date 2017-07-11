Short-sellers: Don’t shoot the messenger





Short-seller reports have quickly become part of the financial market firmament, especially in Asia. Numerous firms have appeared to emerge from the ether, competing for headlines with punchy reports and targetting a rash of Chinese companies with allegations of poor accounting and corporate governance.

The resulting decline in share prices and, in some cases, suspensions in trading have put the loans raised by these companies in jeopardy, causing consternation among loans bankers. The most recent eye-catching example has come from China Huishan Group, which suffered a share price collapse and a protracted suspension in trading — and on whose $200m offshore loan banks called an event of default.





China Huishan Dairy, now undergoing a debt restructuring, was the subject of a damning short-seller report from Muddy Waters, the firm that can rightly claim to have carved out a niche for short-selling research firms. The company has had to deal with blow after blow following the report, including a share price collapse in March.

On April 7, Huishan was notified by HSBC — an agent representing the six banks that lent the company the $200m facility in October 2015 — that the lenders were calling an event of default on the transaction. This is because Huishan was in breach of certain financial covenants binding the deal.

The filing on the move did not specify which covenants were breached. But many loan agreements require that any interruption in trading of the shares of listed companies should not exceed two weeks, with similar restrictions on delays in publishing its financial results.

Market talk is that certain lenders have braced for a full write-off of Huishan’s loans and are making provisions for this. The incident has prompted some loans bankers to assail short-sellers for their ‘aggressive’ ways that could undermine even good quality companies with their reports. But as the Huishan saga showed, where there is smoke there is often fire.

The way banks approach corporate credit is fundamentally different from the way short-sellers do. There is an implicit trust involved in the world of lending and — historically, at least — banks have been willing to assume the financial statements provided by a potential borrower are true.

Short-sellers are just the opposite, looking for problems and inconsistencies and moving on to the next target when they don’t find them. Nor do they pick their targets at random. Short-sellers often work on tips, no doubt often from those who could be accused of a similar profit motive as the short-sellers themselves.

This may not be palatable to gentlemanly bankers. But by identifying corporate or accounting malpractice that may have been missed by lenders during due diligence, short-sellers are helping weed out the bad eggs. That can only be a good thing for capital markets.

No firm or individual is entirely without their own biases. It would be a pipe-dream to try to eradicate them entirely. But by acknowledging that both sides of the market have their strengths, banks can make the most of the information that short-selling research houses give them.

Loans bankers may groan when another negative report hits the market from yet another aggressive firm. But bad news or not, they would do well to read closely.