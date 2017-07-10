CFPB blocks arbitration clauses for consumer finance products

The rule follows a May 2016 proposal by the CFPB to scrap the clauses in some consumer financial product contracts, therefore giving consumers the right to join together to pursue justice through class-action lawsuits.The new rule will apply to the major markets for consumer financial products and ...
Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.
Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com
Corporate access
To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.