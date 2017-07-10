European Commission seeks NPL fix

“High levels of NPLs in many Member States hold back
economic growth and can be a source of spillover risk to the overall economy
and financial system of the European Union,” European Commission vice president
Valdis Dombrovskis said in a statement.
