Watermark
Go to Asia edition

European Commission seeks NPL fix

The European Commission on Monday announced that will consult with industry participants for a solution to the eurozone's non-performing loan issue, with an eye to developing a more efficient secondary market to move the paper off bank balance sheets.

  • By Max Adams
  • 10 Jul 2017

“High levels of NPLs in many Member States hold back economic growth and can be a source of spillover risk to the overall economy and financial system of the European Union,” European Commission vice president Valdis Dombrovskis said in a statement.

The Commission said that it may look to ...

Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.

Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com

Or sign up for a trial to gain full access to the entire site for a limited period.

Free Trial
Log in

Corporate access

To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.

GlobalCapital European securitization league table

Rank Lead Manager/Arranger Total Volume $m No. of Deals Share % by Volume
View full table
1 Bank of America Merrill Lynch (BAML) 4,131 14 11.61
2 Citi 4,040 12 11.35
3 Rabobank 2,633 4 7.40
4 Goldman Sachs 2,615 4 7.35
5 Credit Agricole 2,254 6 6.33

Bookrunners of Global Structured Finance

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 57,066.61 176 12.50%
2 Citi 56,711.51 170 12.42%
3 Wells Fargo Securities 46,671.12 145 10.22%
4 JPMorgan 32,644.66 110 7.15%
5 Credit Suisse 23,877.76 74 5.23%