CMA stands firm, forcing ICE to sell Trayport

On Friday, the CMA re-affirmed its stance that ICE and Trayports' commercial agreement would lead to a loss of competition for users of its execution and clearing services.
ICE acquired Trayport, the European based energy trading platform, from BGC Partners and GFI for $650m in December 2015.The ...
Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.
Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com
Corporate access
To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.