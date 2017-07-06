Geo Energy, Lionbridge, Jiuding to bring bond feast

Geo Energy Resources has hired Deutsche Bank and JP Morgan as joint global co-ordinators for a dollar-denominated 144A/Reg S deal. The two are also joint bookrunners and joint lead managers, together with BOC International.A global roadshow will kick off in Singapore on Monday, before moving to Hong ...
Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.
Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com
Corporate access
To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.