National Grid hacks at pricing

The Baa1/BBB+ rated name printed a €500m no grow at mid-swaps plus 55bp, from guidance of plus 60bp area and initial price thoughts of plus 75bp-80bp.“That is a big move from price thoughts,” said a syndicate banker off the deal. “But it’s a rare ...
Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.
Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com
Corporate access
To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.