BCBS reports on Basel III progress

The Basel Committee on Banking Supervision on Tuesday commended international efforts to build “larger” and “better-quality” capital and liquidity buffers, but warned G20 countries that regulatory adoption of rules on the measurement of counterparty credit risk and capital requirements for clearing house exposure has been delayed.

  • By Costas Mourselas
  • 04 Jul 2017
In an annual report summarising the findings of the Committee’s Regulatory Consistency Assessment Programme, it was revealed that out of 27 member jurisdictions, just five had final rules in force for capital requirements covering central counterparty (CCP) exposure by the end of March — the latest date covered ...

