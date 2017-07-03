UBI rights issue all done, Unicaja trades up

“It was a roaring success — a great trade,” said a banker on the deal.
Credit Suisse (global coordinator), Banco Santander, Mediobanca and Banca Imi (co-bookrunners) had underwritten the deal.
According to Dealogic, their participations were 104.4m, 33.4m, 20.9m and 8.4m shares, respectively.Every 35 rights gave ...
Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.
Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com
Corporate access
To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.