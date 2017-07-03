Watermark
SGX signals intro for first Asian DLC

The Singapore Exchange (SGX) has announced that it will list daily leveraged certificates (DLC) from July 17, the first derivative structured products with a constant leverage factor to be offered in Asia.

SGX will initially list 10 DLC, offering long and short fixed leverage of three or five times the daily returns of the underlying indices. Products will be offered on the MSCI Singapore, Hang Seng Index and the Hang Seng China Enterprises Index.

"This first-of-its-kind offering in Asia will provide ...

