Danske Hypotek, Santander AG and DZ's Bank Briefe join the covered bond ranks

The relentless growth of active covered bond issuers was in evidence this week as Danske Bank’s Swedish subsidiary received regulatory approval, Santander Consumer Finance AG tested its newly rated programme and DZ Bank received a rating for its unique Bank Briefe. The issuers will be joined by more new and returning names, adding to the trio of debut deals already launched this year.