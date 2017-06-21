Watermark
Go to Asia edition

Raiffeisen eyes valuation close to book value for Polish arm

Raiffeisen Bank Polska’s IPO on the Warsaw Stock Exchange, which kicked off on Thursday to raise up to Z947.8m (€224m), is expected to be a mainly local affair, said bankers close to the deal.

  • By John Loh
  • 01:45 PM


The sale of 33.9m secondary shares by sole owner Raiffeisen Bank International, which is complying with a Polish Financial Supervisory Authority directive to sell a 15% stake, is being marketed at Z25.5 to Z28 a share.

That gives a valuation range of 0.89 to 0.98 times book value ...

Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.

Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com

Or sign up for a trial to gain full access to the entire site for a limited period.

Free Trial
Log in

Corporate access

To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.

Bond Comments

All International Bonds

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • 09 Jun 2017
1 Citi 206,449.53 755 8.84%
2 JPMorgan 192,919.68 823 8.26%
3 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 175,174.46 602 7.50%
4 Barclays 144,195.77 526 6.17%
5 Goldman Sachs 139,497.22 445 5.97%

Bookrunners of All Syndicated Loans EMEA

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • 20 Jun 2017
1 Deutsche Bank 23,530.61 67 7.96%
2 HSBC 20,994.25 74 7.11%
3 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 20,490.14 49 6.93%
4 Credit Agricole CIB 15,076.29 72 5.10%
5 BNP Paribas 14,834.05 81 5.02%

Bookrunners of all EMEA ECM Issuance

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • 27 Jun 2017
1 JPMorgan 11,392.30 49 8.12%
2 Citi 10,426.00 64 7.43%
3 Goldman Sachs 10,066.34 50 7.17%
4 UBS 9,938.21 40 7.08%
5 Morgan Stanley 9,069.90 50 6.46%