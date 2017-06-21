RMB round-up: CSRC considers A-share derivatives, Citi launches Chinese bond indices, Li Keqiang welcomes foreign M&A

In this week’s round-up, the China Securities Regulatory Commission (CSRC) considers launching A-share related derivatives in Hong Kong after MSCI’s inclusion, Citi launches two onshore bond indices, and the Chinese premier says M&A by foreign companies is welcome in the Mainland.

