Kuo increases size of rare bond for debt-neutral trade

As it wrapped up a roadshow on Wednesday, BB/BB rated Kuo announced initial price thoughts of high 5% for a new bond to be used to finance a tender offer for its senior unsecured 2022s, of which $325m is outstanding.Leads Bank of America Merrill Lynch and Credit Suisse ...
Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.
Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com
Corporate access
To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.