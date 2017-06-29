Watermark
Go to Asia edition

Pampa on hold as peso weakness takes toll

Argentine energy holding company Pampa Energía said on Thursday that it was delaying a planned peso-linked bond sale, as Lat Am DCM bankers said that caution was the most sensible path for the borrower.

  • By Oliver West
  • 29 Jun 2017

Pampa, which completed the purchase of Petrobras’s Argentine assets earlier this year, is a popular new name among bond investors in the region, after debuting in international markets with a dollar deal in January. 

The company finished an investor roadshow on Wednesday, but with the Argentine peso becoming caught ...

Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.

Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com

Or sign up for a trial to gain full access to the entire site for a limited period.

Free Trial
Log in

Corporate access

To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.

Bookrunners of International Emerging Market DCM

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • 26 Jun 2017
1 Citi 39,894.04 173 10.72%
2 HSBC 34,708.71 193 9.32%
3 JPMorgan 31,800.31 141 8.54%
4 Deutsche Bank 19,209.90 71 5.16%
5 Standard Chartered Bank 18,500.03 115 4.97%

Bookrunners of LatAm Emerging Market DCM

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • 27 Jun 2017
1 Citi 14,063.16 33 19.48%
2 HSBC 8,309.34 20 11.51%
3 JPMorgan 7,938.35 30 11.00%
4 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 5,901.26 23 8.18%
5 Morgan Stanley 5,392.54 19 7.47%

Bookrunners of CEEMEA International Bonds

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • 13 Jun 2017
1 JPMorgan 14,378.88 55 12.76%
2 Citi 13,699.88 48 12.16%
3 HSBC 9,441.88 45 8.38%
4 Deutsche Bank 7,434.85 17 6.60%
5 Standard Chartered Bank 6,792.43 31 6.03%

EMEA M&A Revenue

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • 02 May 2016
1 JPMorgan 195.08 50 10.55%
2 Goldman Sachs 162.26 37 8.77%
3 Morgan Stanley 141.22 46 7.64%
4 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 114.20 33 6.18%
5 Citi 95.36 35 5.16%

Bookrunners of Central and Eastern Europe: Loans

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • 27 Jun 2017
1 ING 1,682.62 13 9.41%
2 SG Corporate & Investment Banking 1,407.51 12 7.87%
3 UniCredit 1,246.63 9 6.97%
4 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 1,086.95 7 6.08%
5 Credit Suisse 841.27 6 4.71%

Bookrunners of India DCM

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • 28 Jun 2017
1 AXIS Bank 7,171.96 97 21.89%
2 Trust Investment Advisors 3,731.80 96 11.39%
3 ICICI Bank 2,712.94 75 8.28%
4 Standard Chartered Bank 2,518.53 27 7.69%
5 HDFC Bank 2,025.58 55 6.18%