Watermark
Go to Asia edition

FSB praises market progress on OTC derivatives regulation

The Financial Stability Board (FSB) praised international efforts to reduce systemic risk and improve transparency of over-the-counter (OTC) derivatives markets on Thursday, while slamming the “opaque web” of exposures that existed before the reforms.

  • By Costas Mourselas
  • 29 Jun 2017
In one of the reports published, the Basel-based financial stability watchdog acknowledged that “meaningful progress” has been made, even if reforms have taken “longer than originally intended” thanks to the “scale and complexity” of the undertaking. Three reports were released in total, covering legal barriers to reporting, the ...

Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.

Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com

Or sign up for a trial to gain full access to the entire site for a limited period.

Free Trial
Log in

Corporate access

To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.

Bond Comments

All International Bonds

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • 09 Jun 2017
1 Citi 206,449.53 755 8.84%
2 JPMorgan 192,919.68 823 8.26%
3 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 175,174.46 602 7.50%
4 Barclays 144,195.77 526 6.17%
5 Goldman Sachs 139,497.22 445 5.97%

Bookrunners of All Syndicated Loans EMEA

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • 20 Jun 2017
1 Deutsche Bank 23,530.61 67 7.96%
2 HSBC 20,994.25 74 7.11%
3 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 20,490.14 49 6.93%
4 Credit Agricole CIB 15,076.29 72 5.10%
5 BNP Paribas 14,834.05 81 5.02%

Bookrunners of all EMEA ECM Issuance

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • 27 Jun 2017
1 JPMorgan 11,392.30 49 8.12%
2 Citi 10,426.00 64 7.43%
3 Goldman Sachs 10,066.34 50 7.17%
4 UBS 9,938.21 40 7.08%
5 Morgan Stanley 9,069.90 50 6.46%