PGH, Swiss Re leverage well on pricing
Phoenix Group Holdings (PGH) and Swiss Re returned from the Reg S dollar market with new tier two capital this week, after launching deals in a strong week for subordinated financial issuance.
PGH hired Bank of America Merrill Lynch
, Citi
, HSBC
and JP Morgan
as joint lead managers for the new $500m 10 year bullet on Thursday. The leads put out initial price thoughts of high 5% on Thursday, but were able to fix a final level at 5.375%. They did not
