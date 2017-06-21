Watermark
Go to Asia edition

Evraz abandons PXF for cheaper local bank deal

Russian steel and mining company Evraz has dumped plans to raise $500m through a pre-export finance facility (PXF) and decided instead to tap into local bank funds with more attractive terms.

  • By Bianca Boorer
  • 04:15 PM
“The situation is quite simple," said a Moscow-based banker at an international firm. "They can take the benefit from significantly lower funding costs from some Russian state and private banks by borrowing in roubles and swapping it back to dollars. State banks are sanctioned so they cannot borrow ...

Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.

Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com

Or sign up for a trial to gain full access to the entire site for a limited period.

Free Trial
Log in

Corporate access

To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.

Global Syndicated Loan Volume

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • 05 Jun 2017
1 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 152,023.83 542 10.73%
2 JPMorgan 131,970.16 468 9.31%
3 Citi 95,638.59 284 6.75%
4 Wells Fargo Securities 76,462.12 373 5.40%
5 Deutsche Bank 66,070.01 232 4.66%

Bookrunners of Middle East and Africa Loans

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • 27 Jun 2017
1 HSBC 3,341.79 7 24.00%
2 Citi 2,356.24 6 16.92%
3 JPMorgan 1,463.08 3 10.51%
4 First Abu Dhabi Bank 1,053.55 6 7.57%
5 Standard Chartered Bank 716.79 5 5.15%

Bookrunners of European Leveraged Loans

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • 12 Jun 2017
1 Goldman Sachs 10,231.82 32 7.84%
2 JPMorgan 8,649.53 32 6.63%
3 Deutsche Bank 7,504.04 42 5.75%
4 BNP Paribas 7,457.95 38 5.72%
5 Credit Suisse 6,678.77 32 5.12%

Bookrunners of European Marketed Syndicated Loans

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • 27 Jun 2017
1 Deutsche Bank 23,872.07 69 7.51%
2 HSBC 22,917.32 87 7.21%
3 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 21,041.05 53 6.62%
4 Credit Agricole CIB 16,494.05 88 5.19%
5 BNP Paribas 15,927.70 94 5.01%

Syndicated Loan Revenue - EMEA

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • 18 Apr 2016
1 HSBC 35.45 69 6.71%
2 BNP Paribas 31.67 78 5.99%
3 ING 31.21 74 5.90%
4 Citi 22.60 36 4.27%
5 Deutsche Bank 21.89 32 4.14%