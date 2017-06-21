Soitec owners sell €124m block after 100% rally

The trade was wall-crossed beforehand, allowing global coordinators BNP Paribas and Morgan Stanley to arrive at a launch range of €54.25, or a discount of 8.4%, to the pre-deal market price of €59.20.Bpifrance, CEA Investissement and NSIG were the sellers. Each owns 14.5% of Paris-listed Soitec, ...
Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.
Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com
Corporate access
To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.