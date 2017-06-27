Watermark
CAI adds to upswing in container lease ABS offerings

CAI International is the latest issuer to revive activity in container lease securitization, as the asset class outpaces aircraft ABS as the most active corner of transport ABS in 2017.

  • By Sasha Padbidri
  • 27 Jun 2017
Issuers in 2017 have taken advantage of market dynamics such as rising global container trade volumes and steel prices, making container lease ABS the most active space in transport securitization, with $2.06bn in deal volume. The esoteric sub-sector has surpassed even the busy aircraft ABS sector, which stands at ...

GlobalCapital European securitization league table

Rank Lead Manager/Arranger Total Volume $m No. of Deals Share % by Volume
View full table
1 Bank of America Merrill Lynch (BAML) 3,865 12 12.28
2 Citi 2,800 7 8.90
3 Goldman Sachs 2,615 4 8.31
4 Credit Agricole 2,254 6 7.16
5 Barclays 2,006 6 6.38

Bookrunners of Global Structured Finance

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • 26 Jun 2017
1 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 136,894.46 417 10.71%
2 Wells Fargo Securities 131,973.29 354 10.33%
3 Citi 128,092.49 391 10.02%
4 JPMorgan 109,675.50 340 8.58%
5 Credit Suisse 83,527.48 254 6.54%