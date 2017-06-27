CAI adds to upswing in container lease ABS offerings
CAI International is the latest issuer to revive activity in container lease securitization, as the asset class outpaces aircraft ABS as the most active corner of transport ABS in 2017.
Issuers in 2017 have taken advantage
of market dynamics such as rising global container trade volumes and steel prices, making container lease ABS the most active space in transport securitization, with $2.06bn in deal volume. The esoteric sub-sector has surpassed even the busy aircraft ABS sector, which stands at
