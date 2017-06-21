CS asset finance boss follows Henrion to M&G’s new consumer fund

Piplapure, widely known as ‘VP’, started his second stint running Credit Suisse’s asset finance and securitization business in Europe in June 2015, after spending four years at Avoca and then KKR as head of structured and illiquid products.The move to M&G come as the insurance-backed asset ...
Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.
Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com
Corporate access
To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.