Watermark
Go to Asia edition

CS asset finance boss follows Henrion to M&G’s new consumer fund

Vaibhav Piplapure, the head of EMEA asset finance at Credit Suisse, is following former CS solutions head Jerome Henrion to run M&G’s new consumer assets fund.

  • By Owen Sanderson
  • 04:00 PM

Piplapure, widely known as ‘VP’, started his second stint running Credit Suisse’s asset finance and securitization business in Europe in June 2015, after spending four years at Avoca and then KKR as head of structured and illiquid products.

The move to M&G come as the insurance-backed asset ...

Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.

Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com

Or sign up for a trial to gain full access to the entire site for a limited period.

Free Trial
Log in

Corporate access

To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.

GlobalCapital European securitization league table

Rank Lead Manager/Arranger Total Volume $m No. of Deals Share % by Volume
View full table
1 Bank of America Merrill Lynch (BAML) 3,865 12 12.28
2 Citi 2,800 7 8.90
3 Goldman Sachs 2,615 4 8.31
4 Credit Agricole 2,254 6 7.16
5 Barclays 2,006 6 6.38

Bookrunners of Global Structured Finance

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • 12 Jun 2017
1 Citi 46,714.29 133 12.73%
2 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 43,017.27 121 11.73%
3 Wells Fargo Securities 36,865.83 105 10.05%
4 JPMorgan 25,897.27 79 7.06%
5 Credit Suisse 19,055.29 50 5.19%